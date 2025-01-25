Left Menu

Historic Triumphs: Women's Champions of the Australian Open

The list details the champions of the Australian Open women's singles from its inception in 1922 to 2025. It showcases the victories of notable tennis players, both Australian and international, who have claimed the prestigious title, highlighting memorable matches that have shaped the tournament's history.

Historic Triumphs: Women's Champions of the Australian Open
Representative Image

The Australian Open women's singles championship has witnessed a plethora of dynamic champions since its inauguration in 1922. Madison Keys (U.S.) most recently claimed the 2025 title by defeating Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in a thrilling match.

The annual event has seen a diverse array of winners including Ash Barty, Naomi Osaka, and Serena Williams, each leaving a significant mark with their victories. The tournament's history is rich with the accomplishments of both local and international players.

From Evonne Goolagong Cawley's triumphs in the 1970s to Steffi Graf's wins in the 1990s, the Australian Open has continued to be a battleground for the world's top female tennis players, creating a legacy of sporting excellence.

