Google's $120 Million Bet on AI Education Amid Regulatory Battles

Google has announced a $120 million investment in AI education programs as it faces increasing regulatory scrutiny across its business operations, including AI, advertising, and search. The announcement, made by CEO Sundar Pichai, emphasizes the company's commitment to training the workforce with AI skills amid anticipated regulatory changes.

The tech giant's initiative, known as Grow with Google, aims to familiarize organizations and government agencies with AI while opening new opportunities in the field. Alphabet's president of global affairs, Kent Walker, highlighted the need for educational programs to drive better AI policy worldwide.

Google is also looking to form public-private partnerships and has collaborated with community colleges on the 'Skilled Trades and Readiness' program aimed at training people for jobs, such as constructing data centers. This effort is part of Google's strategy to mitigate potential job displacement due to AI advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)