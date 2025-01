Ukrainian Air Defence Thwarts Russian Drone Assault

In a significant overnight operation, Ukrainian air defences intercepted 57 of the 104 drones that Russia launched against its territories, according to an air force announcement on Monday.

Electronic warfare techniques were employed, leading to 39 drones being 'lost,' as Ukrainian forces redirected Russian drones away from targets. Despite these efforts, regions such as Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, Ivano-Frankivsk, and Kyiv witnessed attacks on infrastructure.

The attack resulted in damage to infrastructure facilities, apartment blocks, and private homes. However, preliminary reports indicate there were no casualties. Governors of the affected regions confirmed hits on critical infrastructure but refrained from providing additional details.

