Left Menu

Unlocking Innovation: CTOtalk's Exclusive Tech Event Series Unveiled

CTOtalk, a key platform for tech leaders, unveils its annual event calendar across India, starting in Bangalore with Swiggy. The events aim to foster innovation and collaboration among top experts, focusing on technological advancements in AI, cloud, and business efficiency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangalore | Updated: 28-01-2025 14:14 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 14:14 IST
Unlocking Innovation: CTOtalk's Exclusive Tech Event Series Unveiled
  • Country:
  • India

CTOtalk, an influential platform for technology leaders, has revealed its eagerly awaited annual lineup of events designed to drive innovation and collaboration in the tech industry.

Launching in Bangalore, CTOtalk collaborated with Swiggy to provide insights into technological advancements and the evolving role of tech in business growth.

Future events will continue to explore emerging technologies, with a goal of fostering impactful discussions among India's top CTOs and tech thought leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025