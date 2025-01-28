Unlocking Innovation: CTOtalk's Exclusive Tech Event Series Unveiled

CTOtalk, an influential platform for technology leaders, has revealed its eagerly awaited annual lineup of events designed to drive innovation and collaboration in the tech industry.

Launching in Bangalore, CTOtalk collaborated with Swiggy to provide insights into technological advancements and the evolving role of tech in business growth.

Future events will continue to explore emerging technologies, with a goal of fostering impactful discussions among India's top CTOs and tech thought leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)