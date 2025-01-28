Left Menu

AI Disruption: China's DeepSeek Challenges Tech Titans

The emergence of China's low-cost AI model, DeepSeek, has disrupted global tech markets, triggering a notable sell-off. Shares of leading AI firms like Nvidia dropped sharply before showing some recovery, as investors reevaluated AI valuations amidst skepticism on DeepSeek's claims. Major tech companies brace for further market impacts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2025 15:36 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 15:36 IST
AI Disruption: China's DeepSeek Challenges Tech Titans

Global technology stocks took a nosedive this week following the introduction of a cost-effective Chinese AI model by startup DeepSeek. The unexpected entry has sparked investor unease, leading to a sharp decline in shares of AI giant Nvidia, which saw a record $593 billion market valuation loss in just one day.

By Tuesday, there was a slight rebound with Nvidia's shares rising 6% in Frankfurt and Oracle and Palantir posting modest gains, while European tech stocks continued to struggle. DeepSeek's free AI assistant, touted for its efficiency, has drawn international attention, despite ongoing doubts regarding its cost-effectiveness.

The market upheaval underscores broader concerns over the inflated valuations of tech companies heavily invested in AI, as well as the precariousness surrounding investor commitments to these stocks. As some of the largest tech companies prepare to release earnings reports, industry leaders are under pressure to address looming concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025