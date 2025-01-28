DeepSeek's AI Chatbot Ignites US-China Tech Rivalry

The AI landscape witnesses a new competitor as Chinese startup DeepSeek's chatbot becomes the most downloaded app on Apple's iPhone store. This development has triggered discourse around the US-China tech competition, especially focusing on its comparison with OpenAI's ChatGPT.

Despite its early success in downloads, the DeepSeek AI chatbot is scrutinized for its practice of censoring responses to sensitive subjects, indicative of Chinese internet norms. Observers are keen to see if this app rivals American AI giants while being cost-effective.

Both AI chatbots faltered in detailing contemporary facts due to outdated databases. Their responses to significant issues like the US presidency and historical events like Tiananmen Square vary, reflecting diverse cultural and political narratives.

(With inputs from agencies.)