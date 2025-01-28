Left Menu

DeepSeek's AI Chatbot Ignites US-China Tech Rivalry

Chinese startup DeepSeek's AI chatbot challenges the US tech giants, especially OpenAI's ChatGPT, by becoming the top free app on Apple's iPhone store. Although it draws attention to Chinese-US competition, it censors sensitive topics aligning with Chinese laws. Both chatbots faced data update limitations regarding current events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hong Kong | Updated: 28-01-2025 15:59 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 15:59 IST
DeepSeek's AI Chatbot Ignites US-China Tech Rivalry

The AI landscape witnesses a new competitor as Chinese startup DeepSeek's chatbot becomes the most downloaded app on Apple's iPhone store. This development has triggered discourse around the US-China tech competition, especially focusing on its comparison with OpenAI's ChatGPT.

Despite its early success in downloads, the DeepSeek AI chatbot is scrutinized for its practice of censoring responses to sensitive subjects, indicative of Chinese internet norms. Observers are keen to see if this app rivals American AI giants while being cost-effective.

Both AI chatbots faltered in detailing contemporary facts due to outdated databases. Their responses to significant issues like the US presidency and historical events like Tiananmen Square vary, reflecting diverse cultural and political narratives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025