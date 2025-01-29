Left Menu

Italy Challenges DeepSeek: AI Data Scrutiny Intensifies

Italy's data protection authority, known as the Garante, is investigating Chinese AI model DeepSeek's use of personal data, inquiring about data sources, purposes, and storage locations. DeepSeek, which recently surpassed ChatGPT in App Store downloads, has 20 days to respond. The U.S. is also assessing national security concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2025 00:36 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 00:36 IST
Italy's data protection authority, known as the Garante, announced on Tuesday its inquiry into Chinese AI model DeepSeek's handling of personal data. The regulator is seeking detailed accounts of data sources, usage purposes, legal foundations, and whether data storage occurs within China.

DeepSeek and associated firms must respond within 20 days, following this initial regulatory action against the Chinese startup. In the U.S., the White House press secretary cited national security reviews due to DeepSeek's market presence.

The app has ignited attention, overtaking OpenAI's ChatGPT in Apple's App Store, prompting a tech stock selloff. Known for its assertive stance, Italy's Garante in 2023 temporarily suspended ChatGPT citing EU privacy concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Tanzania's Climate-Health Crisis: Risks, Impacts, and Resilience Strategies

Subnational Success: Transforming Tropical Forest Governance Through Innovation

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

