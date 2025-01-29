Medicaid Website Outage: Payments Unaffected
The White House informed about a technical outage on the Medicaid website portal. Despite this, payment processing remains unaffected, and the service is expected to resume soon. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt reassured the public via a post on platform X regarding the situation.
On Tuesday, the White House acknowledged an outage affecting the Medicaid website portal. Despite the technical glitch, payments continue to be processed without disruption.
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt addressed the issue in a post on platform X, stating, 'We have confirmed no payments have been affected — they are still being processed and sent.'
Leavitt reassured the public by adding, 'We expect the portal will be back online shortly,' minimizing concerns about prolonged inaccessibility.
