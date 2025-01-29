Medicaid Website Outage: Payments Unaffected

On Tuesday, the White House acknowledged an outage affecting the Medicaid website portal. Despite the technical glitch, payments continue to be processed without disruption.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt addressed the issue in a post on platform X, stating, 'We have confirmed no payments have been affected — they are still being processed and sent.'

Leavitt reassured the public by adding, 'We expect the portal will be back online shortly,' minimizing concerns about prolonged inaccessibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)