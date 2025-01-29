Left Menu

Medicaid Website Outage: Payments Unaffected

The White House informed about a technical outage on the Medicaid website portal. Despite this, payment processing remains unaffected, and the service is expected to resume soon. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt reassured the public via a post on platform X regarding the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 29-01-2025 01:39 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 01:39 IST
Medicaid Website Outage: Payments Unaffected
  • Country:
  • United States

On Tuesday, the White House acknowledged an outage affecting the Medicaid website portal. Despite the technical glitch, payments continue to be processed without disruption.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt addressed the issue in a post on platform X, stating, 'We have confirmed no payments have been affected — they are still being processed and sent.'

Leavitt reassured the public by adding, 'We expect the portal will be back online shortly,' minimizing concerns about prolonged inaccessibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tanzania's Climate-Health Crisis: Risks, Impacts, and Resilience Strategies

Subnational Success: Transforming Tropical Forest Governance Through Innovation

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025