Bullish AI Developments from DeepSeek

Steven Cohen of Point72 Asset Management sees recent advancements by Chinese AI startup DeepSeek as a positive move for the future of artificial intelligence, describing them as 'bullish' during a conference in Miami.

  Country:
  • United States

In a notable assessment from the world of finance and technology, Steven Cohen, founder of Point72 Asset Management, has expressed optimism about recent developments from Chinese artificial intelligence startup DeepSeek.

Speaking at the iConnections conference in Miami, Cohen noted that these advancements are encouraging for the prospects of artificial intelligence.

He characterized the developments as 'bullish,' suggesting that they are propelling the move towards a more AI-driven future.

