OpenAI Challenges China's AI Ambitions

OpenAI, known for its leading role in artificial intelligence development, expressed concerns on Tuesday about Chinese firms' attempts to exploit U.S. competitors for advancements in AI models. According to OpenAI, it is essential to collaborate with the U.S. government to safeguard intellectual property from foreign threats.

The statement from OpenAI follows comments from the White House, which is examining potential national security threats posed by China's DeepSeek. David Sacks, charged with overseeing AI and cryptocurrency at the White House, highlighted that Chinese firms might employ 'distillation' techniques to benefit from U.S. AI expertise.

As the technological arms race intensifies, OpenAI underscores the need for vigilance and strategic partnerships to defend against unauthorized technology transfers that could undermine U.S. leadership in artificial intelligence.

(With inputs from agencies.)