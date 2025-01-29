Alibaba's Qwen 2.5 AI Model Shakes Up the Lunar New Year

On Wednesday, Chinese tech giant Alibaba unveiled the Qwen 2.5 artificial intelligence model, asserting its superiority over DeepSeek-V3. This release coincided with the first day of the Lunar New Year, signifying mounting competition pressures within the Chinese AI landscape.

DeepSeek, a rising Chinese AI startup, has disrupted both domestic and international markets with its recent AI developments. The Jan. 10 launch of DeepSeek-V3 and the Jan. 20 debut of the R1 model sent shockwaves through Silicon Valley, prompting significant stock volatility and financing reconsiderations among American AI companies.

The domestic competition intensified further when ByteDance, parent company of TikTok, upgraded its flagship AI model to challenge OpenAI. This move underscores the ongoing AI arms race, with Chinese firms rapidly enhancing their technological capabilities.

