SoftBank's Bold $25 Billion Bet on OpenAI

In a move set to reshape the landscape of artificial intelligence investment, SoftBank is reportedly negotiating to pour up to $25 billion into OpenAI, the creator of the popular ChatGPT tool. This investment could position SoftBank as OpenAI's largest financial supporter, according to a report by the Financial Times.

The Japanese conglomerate's ambitious financial commitment sits alongside its substantial $15 billion stake in the Stargate collaborative project with Oracle and OpenAI. Announced at the White House, the endeavor aims to spend $500 billion to keep the United States ahead in the global AI competition with major players such as China.

The strategy, which has received the nod from senior leaders at both SoftBank and OpenAI, follows a $1.5 billion investment SoftBank made in OpenAI last year. Despite this strategic push, SoftBank shares have seen a 12% decline amid market jitters triggered by new entrants like China's DeepSeek.

