Lumina Datamatics Acquires TNQTech: Pioneers AI-Driven Publishing

Lumina Datamatics, headquartered in Mumbai, India, has solidified its role as a leading figure in content and technology solutions by acquiring a controlling stake in TNQTech, a premier Chennai-based publishing technology company. This move underscores Lumina's dedication to integrating AI into the publishing industry, aiming for exceptional innovation and service excellence in the upcoming year.

The acquisition fortifies Lumina Datamatics' portfolio with state-of-the-art AI solutions tailored for scholarly publishing, seamlessly merging with the company’s comprehensive content services. This strategic synergy enhances the company’s ability to efficiently serve scholarly and commercial publishers as well as learned societies, ensuring high-quality, swift service delivery.

The year 2024 was transformative for Lumina Datamatics, marked by numerous awards and recognitions, including the Great Place To Work® certification and accolades for corporate governance and risk management. As the company looks ahead to 2025, it is preparing to leverage these accomplishments to set new industry standards in AI-driven publishing.

