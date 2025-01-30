India's First 'Drone City': A Hub for Innovation and Empowerment

Garuda Aerospace announced on Thursday its ambitious plans to invest Rs 100 crore in the creation of a 'Drone City' in Andhra Pradesh. This innovative project will be situated in Orvakal village, Kurnool district, and aims to serve as a hub for drone technology innovation, as per the company's statement.

During a recent strategic meeting with the Minister of Civil Aviation, Rama Mohan Naidu Ji, Garuda Aerospace's founder and CEO, Agnishwar Jayaprakash, highlighted the alignment of this project with national development initiatives, including the 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' and the 'Namo Drone Didi' initiative, which supports rural women's empowerment through technology.

Garuda Aerospace is rapidly expanding its reach across India and globally, furthering India's chances of becoming a global drone leader. The company's commitment is reflected in its recent acquisition of six DGCA approvals, including Type Certification and Remote Pilot Training Organisation (RPTO) recognitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)