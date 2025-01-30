Left Menu

India's First 'Drone City': A Hub for Innovation and Empowerment

Garuda Aerospace is investing Rs 100 crore to establish a 'Drone City' in Andhra Pradesh's Orvakal village. The project aims to foster drone innovation, research, and talent attraction, propelling India to prominence in drone technology. This aligns with broader national development goals and initiatives like 'Namo Drone Didi.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 30-01-2025 18:54 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 18:54 IST
India's First 'Drone City': A Hub for Innovation and Empowerment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Garuda Aerospace announced on Thursday its ambitious plans to invest Rs 100 crore in the creation of a 'Drone City' in Andhra Pradesh. This innovative project will be situated in Orvakal village, Kurnool district, and aims to serve as a hub for drone technology innovation, as per the company's statement.

During a recent strategic meeting with the Minister of Civil Aviation, Rama Mohan Naidu Ji, Garuda Aerospace's founder and CEO, Agnishwar Jayaprakash, highlighted the alignment of this project with national development initiatives, including the 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' and the 'Namo Drone Didi' initiative, which supports rural women's empowerment through technology.

Garuda Aerospace is rapidly expanding its reach across India and globally, furthering India's chances of becoming a global drone leader. The company's commitment is reflected in its recent acquisition of six DGCA approvals, including Type Certification and Remote Pilot Training Organisation (RPTO) recognitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025