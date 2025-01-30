India to Host China's AI Model DeepSeek, Ensuring Data Security Amid Global AI Race

In a significant move, the Indian government announced plans to host the Chinese-developed AI model, DeepSeek, on Indian servers. This decision comes in response to mounting concerns over data privacy and security related to the AI platform's operations in China.

DeepSeek rose to prominence when its AI model R1 surpassed the well-known ChatGPT, emerging as the top free app on Apple's Appstore. This shift in dominance has put pressure on US tech firms, particularly those in Silicon Valley. Meanwhile, AI chipmaker Nvidia experienced a historic market value loss, highlighting the competitive tensions in the AI sector.

IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw asserted the importance of rigorous security testing for all apps and systems. By hosting DeepSeek on Indian servers, similar to Meta AI's Llama model, India aims to ensure robust data privacy measures are in place. Preparations for server requirements and capacity are underway, promising enhanced data security soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)