Left Menu

India to Host China's AI Model DeepSeek, Ensuring Data Security Amid Global AI Race

India plans to host the Chinese AI model DeepSeek on its servers to mitigate data security and privacy concerns. This move comes after DeepSeek's AI model R1 surpassed ChatGPT in popularity. Authorities emphasize that open-source models like DeepSeek can be securely hosted to address privacy issues effectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2025 19:36 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 19:36 IST
India to Host China's AI Model DeepSeek, Ensuring Data Security Amid Global AI Race
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, the Indian government announced plans to host the Chinese-developed AI model, DeepSeek, on Indian servers. This decision comes in response to mounting concerns over data privacy and security related to the AI platform's operations in China.

DeepSeek rose to prominence when its AI model R1 surpassed the well-known ChatGPT, emerging as the top free app on Apple's Appstore. This shift in dominance has put pressure on US tech firms, particularly those in Silicon Valley. Meanwhile, AI chipmaker Nvidia experienced a historic market value loss, highlighting the competitive tensions in the AI sector.

IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw asserted the importance of rigorous security testing for all apps and systems. By hosting DeepSeek on Indian servers, similar to Meta AI's Llama model, India aims to ensure robust data privacy measures are in place. Preparations for server requirements and capacity are underway, promising enhanced data security soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025