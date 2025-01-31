Left Menu

Tesla Boosts Wall Street Amid Market Jitters

U.S. markets closed higher Thursday, lifted by upbeat Tesla news despite Microsoft's dire forecast and potential tariffs by President Trump on Mexico and Canada. The S&P 500, except for technology, rose with Tesla, IBM, and Meta, contributing major gains. Investors remain cautious amidst economic uncertainties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-01-2025 03:52 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 03:52 IST
In a day marked by financial volatility, U.S. stocks closed positively on Thursday, aided by Tesla's favorable announcements, which counterbalanced Microsoft's disappointing forecasts. President Donald Trump's potential tariff imposition on imports from Mexico and Canada added to the day's market unpredictability.

Investors remain wary, grappling with concerns over tariffs' impact on the U.S. economy and inflation. Oliver Pursche, senior vice president at Wealthspire Advisors, underscored the challenges of predicting market movements amid fiscal uncertainty.

While most sectors in the S&P 500 saw gains, notable boosts emerged from Tesla, Meta, and IBM. The Dow Jones and Nasdaq also rose despite concerns over AI investments following DeepSeek's innovations. The upcoming U.S. personal consumption expenditures price index report is anticipated by investors.

