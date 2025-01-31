Tariff Tensions and Market Movements: A Global Outlook

European markets are set to approach trading cautiously on Friday, anticipating U.S. President Donald Trump's critical tariff decision. With trade tensions rising between the U.S., Mexico, and Canada, the Mexican peso and Canadian dollar are already experiencing depreciation.

Amid this uncertainty, European stocks are projected to open on a somber note, with futures suggesting a downturn. Tech giants maintain resilience, responding to challenges from emerging low-cost AI competition by reinforcing their investment commitments.

As Trump signals potential tariffs against BRICS and China, global economic dynamics hang in the balance. In Europe, eyes are on inflation data from Germany and France, while analysts assess potential Federal Reserve rate decisions from U.S. economic indicators.

(With inputs from agencies.)