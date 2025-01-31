Left Menu

LinkedIn's Privacy Lawsuit Dismissal Over AI Concerns

A class action lawsuit against LinkedIn, accusing it of misusing private messages for AI training, has been dismissed. Plaintiff Alessandro De La Torre withdrew the complaint without prejudice. LinkedIn clarified that private messages were not used for AI, easing consumer concerns about data privacy violations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-01-2025 21:16 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 21:16 IST
LinkedIn's Privacy Lawsuit Dismissal Over AI Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A proposed class action lawsuit alleging that Microsoft's LinkedIn violated privacy by using customers' private messages for AI model training has been dismissed.

On Thursday, plaintiff Alessandro De La Torre filed a notice of dismissal without prejudice at a federal court in San Jose, California, shortly after initiating the lawsuit against LinkedIn. The social media platform denied the allegations, stating the claims were baseless. De La Torre's lawsuit contended that LinkedIn breached its commitment to use customer data solely for enhancing its services by allegedly sharing messages with third-party entities involved in artificial intelligence.

The complaint arose following LinkedIn's policy update in September, which disclosed data sharing practices. Despite concerns, LinkedIn demonstrated it did not share private messages for AI purposes, according to Edelson PC's managing partner, Eli Wade-Scott. Sarah Wight, LinkedIn's lawyer and vice president, reaffirmed in a LinkedIn post that the company has never used customer messages for AI training.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025