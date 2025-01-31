LinkedIn's Privacy Lawsuit Dismissal Over AI Concerns
A class action lawsuit against LinkedIn, accusing it of misusing private messages for AI training, has been dismissed. Plaintiff Alessandro De La Torre withdrew the complaint without prejudice. LinkedIn clarified that private messages were not used for AI, easing consumer concerns about data privacy violations.
A proposed class action lawsuit alleging that Microsoft's LinkedIn violated privacy by using customers' private messages for AI model training has been dismissed.
On Thursday, plaintiff Alessandro De La Torre filed a notice of dismissal without prejudice at a federal court in San Jose, California, shortly after initiating the lawsuit against LinkedIn. The social media platform denied the allegations, stating the claims were baseless. De La Torre's lawsuit contended that LinkedIn breached its commitment to use customer data solely for enhancing its services by allegedly sharing messages with third-party entities involved in artificial intelligence.
The complaint arose following LinkedIn's policy update in September, which disclosed data sharing practices. Despite concerns, LinkedIn demonstrated it did not share private messages for AI purposes, according to Edelson PC's managing partner, Eli Wade-Scott. Sarah Wight, LinkedIn's lawyer and vice president, reaffirmed in a LinkedIn post that the company has never used customer messages for AI training.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Entertainment Buzz: Lawsuits, Concerts, Stabbings, and BAFTA Nods
Republican States Move Forward in Abortion Pill Lawsuit
Rudy Giuliani Settles Defamation Lawsuit with Georgia Election Workers
General Motors Agrees to Halt Data Sharing Practices
Pharma Frontlines: Navigating Lawsuits, Costs, and FDA Rulings