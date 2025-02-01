WhatsApp Uncovers Israeli Spyware Hack Targeting Global Users

Meta Platforms-owned WhatsApp has reported that its users were targeted by Paragon Solutions, an Israeli spyware company. According to an official, the sophisticated attack affected around 90 users worldwide, including journalists and members of civil society.

The attack, which exploited a zero-click hack, involved sending electronic documents to users in Europe and beyond. WhatsApp responded by sending a cease-and-desist letter to Paragon, highlighting its commitment to safeguarding user privacy.

The company is collaborating with Canadian internet watchdog Citizen Lab to investigate further. Although Paragon has positioned itself as an ethical player, recent revelations question its industry's practices. Spyware tools remain a concern for privacy and security advocates.

