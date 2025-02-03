DeepSeek's Rise: A Game Changer in the AI Landscape

DeepSeek, a Chinese AI model, is turning heads in the technology world with its disruptive pricing strategy and wide accessibility, drawing interest from European startups.

Hemanth Mandapati, head of German startup Novo AI, outlined the ease of transitioning from OpenAI's models to DeepSeek at the GoWest conference in Gothenburg.

Despite regulatory concerns about data use, DeepSeek's emergence is poised to reshape the industry, challenging American dominance and democratizing AI access, attracting both venture capitalists and tech executives.

