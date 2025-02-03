Taiwan Bans DeepSeek AI Over Security Concerns

Taiwan has officially prohibited government departments from using DeepSeek's artificial intelligence service over fears it poses a national security threat, Taiwan's Premier Cho Jung-tai announced during a cabinet meeting on Monday.

Highlighting ongoing concerns about Chinese technology due to Beijing's claims over the island, the ban aims to protect the country's information security and avert potential data exposure to China, the Premier's office confirmed in a statement.

This action intensifies the tone set last week when the digital ministry simply advised against using DeepSeek. Similar inquiries into DeepSeek's data practices are occurring in countries like South Korea, France, Italy, and Ireland.

