Pioneering Partnerships: India-Netherlands Collaborate on Diamond-Powered Semiconductors

The technological synergy between India and the Netherlands could soon expand to the realm of semiconductors, leveraging the cutting-edge potential of lab-grown diamonds. Senior government officials announced interest in this partnership during the CII Indo-Dutch Tech Summit, highlighting the innovative intersection between traditional diamond trades and modern semiconductor technology.

Electronics and IT Secretary S Krishnan underscored the remarkable similarity between diamond and silicon carbide crystal growth processes, proposing research support for lab-grown diamonds as a semiconductor substrate. This initiative could enhance India's semiconductor aspirations, linking research hubs in the Netherlands and India's Surat district.

The collaboration could yield substantial advancements due to the Netherlands' role in the chip manufacturing sector and India's burgeoning electronics production capabilities. While acknowledging past limitations in design and component manufacturing, the Indian government aims to double research funding and invite industry investment, fostering an ecosystem primed for innovation and technological breakthroughs.

