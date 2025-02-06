ZingHR Honored as Most Trusted Brand in HR Tech & Global Payroll

ZingHR, acknowledged globally for its HR tech innovations, has secured the esteemed CIO CHOICE 2025 Honor in the HR Tech & Global Payroll category. This accolade, presented by a panel of expert CIOs, cements its position as a leading brand trusted by top ICT professionals worldwide.

Bristling with a legacy of 18 years, ZingHR continues to enhance its HRMS platforms, validating the trust placed in them by over 1100 enterprises and 2.3 million users across various regions including India, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East. The recognition underscores ZingHR's commitment to delivering impactful HR solutions.

The CIO CHOICE awards, renowned in the Indian ICT landscape, embody a seal of trust bestowed upon deserving brands by digital leaders based on their firsthand interactions. ZingHR's recent accolade spotlights its innovative edge, supported by major entities like Microsoft and Tata Capital Growth Fund II.

