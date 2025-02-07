Markets Mix As Investors Focus on Earnings and AI Developments

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq ended higher, while the Dow closed lower after a volatile trading session on Thursday. Investors were keenly examining earnings reports and awaited results from Amazon, which ticked up 1.1% earlier in the day. Although Amazon exceeded revenue expectations, its cloud computing sales fell short of forecasts, putting a spotlight on its AI investments.

Nvidia enjoyed a 3.1% increase, with broader market discussions centered on corporate earnings, according to Zachary Hill of Horizon Investments. The AI sector has faced volatility following the release of a competitive model from China's DeepSeek, adding pressure on tech companies like Amazon to prove their investment strategies. Among other gainers, Eli Lilly's profit forecast and Tapestry's sales outlook boosted their stocks significantly.

Amid these movements, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 125.65 points to 44,747.63. The S&P 500 climbed 22.09 points to 6,083.57, and the Nasdaq Composite rose 99.66 points to 19,791.99. Traders are also eyeing the impending nonfarm payroll report for guidance on the U.S. labor market's health and the Federal Reserve's monetary policy decisions.

