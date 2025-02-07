Samsung Galaxy S25: Record Pre-Orders Revolutionize Indian Tech Scene

Consumer electronics leader Samsung has reported a groundbreaking 4.3 lakh pre-orders for its latest smartphone, the Galaxy S25, marking a 20% increase compared to its S24 series predecessor. The models are priced between Rs 80,999 and Rs 1.65 lakh, reflecting strong consumer interest.

The surge in demand is driven largely by young, tech-savvy consumers who employ Galaxy AI, according to Samsung India's Senior Vice President of the MX Division, Raju Pullan. He highlighted the company's strategic expansion to 17,000 outlets, which has bolstered footfall in smaller urban areas.

Samsung is manufacturing the Galaxy S25 series locally at its Noida facility to meet local demand. Available from Friday across various platforms, including Samsung.com, the phone will feature Google's Gemini Live in Hindi, underscoring India's priority status for Samsung.

(With inputs from agencies.)