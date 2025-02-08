Left Menu

Controversial Figures in Musk's Government Reshaping Efforts

Gavin Kliger, a computer scientist and advisor linked to Elon Musk's federal workforce reduction efforts, has sparked controversy for his online endorsements of white supremacist and misogynistic figures. While holding a significant role in governmental restructuring, his social media activities raise questions about the personalities behind Musk's ambitious governmental overhaul.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-02-2025 05:38 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 05:38 IST
Kliger, listed as 'Special Advisor to the Director' at the Office of Personnel Management, has actively participated in Musk's initiative to streamline the federal workforce. However, his online posts between October 2024 and January have raised eyebrows due to their association with contentious figures like Nick Fuentes and Andrew Tate.

Amid intense media focus, Kliger declined to comment on his controversial posts. The case highlights potential implications of leadership choices in sensitive governmental positions, particularly those spearheaded by influential figures like Elon Musk, in reshaping federal administrative landscapes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

