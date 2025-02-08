Controversial Figures in Musk's Government Reshaping Efforts

Gavin Kliger, a Berkeley graduate and advisor involved in Elon Musk's federal government reforms, is at the center of a growing controversy. Social media posts by Kliger endorsing white supremacist and misogynistic figures have drawn scrutiny as policymakers question the influence of Musk's aides on public governance.

Kliger, listed as 'Special Advisor to the Director' at the Office of Personnel Management, has actively participated in Musk's initiative to streamline the federal workforce. However, his online posts between October 2024 and January have raised eyebrows due to their association with contentious figures like Nick Fuentes and Andrew Tate.

Amid intense media focus, Kliger declined to comment on his controversial posts. The case highlights potential implications of leadership choices in sensitive governmental positions, particularly those spearheaded by influential figures like Elon Musk, in reshaping federal administrative landscapes.

(With inputs from agencies.)