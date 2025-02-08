Left Menu

Big Corporates Pave the Path: Embracing AI and Cybersecurity for Success

Big corporations are anticipated to spearhead the adoption of AI, data analytics, and cybersecurity. A report by CPA Australia underlines technology's benefits in enhancing cybersecurity, customer experience, and employee skills, while noting the importance of addressing ESG challenges and suggesting government policies and upskilling initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2025 18:13 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 18:13 IST
Big Corporates Pave the Path: Embracing AI and Cybersecurity for Success
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Big corporates are expected to be at the forefront of adopting cutting-edge technology such as AI, data analytics, and cybersecurity solutions, as they seek to improve their bottom lines, according to a recent report.

The Business Technology Report by CPA Australia indicates a growing demand for these technologies, with larger companies leading due to their greater investment capacity.

The report underscores technology's benefits, including enhanced cybersecurity, improved customer experience, and better employee skills, also stressing its role in tackling ESG challenges and calling for governmental support and workforce upskilling.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

 India
2
Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
BJP Poised for Victory in Delhi: A Test of Governance Models

BJP Poised for Victory in Delhi: A Test of Governance Models

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025