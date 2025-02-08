Big Corporates Pave the Path: Embracing AI and Cybersecurity for Success

Big corporates are expected to be at the forefront of adopting cutting-edge technology such as AI, data analytics, and cybersecurity solutions, as they seek to improve their bottom lines, according to a recent report.

The Business Technology Report by CPA Australia indicates a growing demand for these technologies, with larger companies leading due to their greater investment capacity.

The report underscores technology's benefits, including enhanced cybersecurity, improved customer experience, and better employee skills, also stressing its role in tackling ESG challenges and calling for governmental support and workforce upskilling.

(With inputs from agencies.)