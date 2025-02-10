Balancing Growth and Green: India's Path to Sustainability

India's future economic growth must prioritize environmental conservation, according to Minister of State Ajay Tamta. Speaking at an event organized by the All India Management Association, Tamta emphasized that balancing economic development with ecological care is essential for sustainability.

The Ministry of Road Transport & Highways is actively leveraging technology to address waste and emissions problems. Recycled materials are being utilized in road construction, aligning efforts with the government's commitment to achieving net-zero carbon emissions.

In a related discussion, Sanjay Aggarwal from the Ministry of Finance highlighted the importance of sustainable public procurement. He advocated for prioritizing local suppliers to reduce costs and called on the World Bank to adapt its procurement processes to countries' specific needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)