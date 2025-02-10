Left Menu

Balancing Growth and Green: India's Path to Sustainability

India's economic growth should integrate environmental conservation for a sustainable future, as highlighted by Minister Ajay Tamta. The Ministry of Road Transport & Highways is utilizing technology to tackle emissions, advocating for sustainable procurement and prioritizing local suppliers over global sourcing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2025 15:44 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 15:44 IST
Balancing Growth and Green: India's Path to Sustainability
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India's future economic growth must prioritize environmental conservation, according to Minister of State Ajay Tamta. Speaking at an event organized by the All India Management Association, Tamta emphasized that balancing economic development with ecological care is essential for sustainability.

The Ministry of Road Transport & Highways is actively leveraging technology to address waste and emissions problems. Recycled materials are being utilized in road construction, aligning efforts with the government's commitment to achieving net-zero carbon emissions.

In a related discussion, Sanjay Aggarwal from the Ministry of Finance highlighted the importance of sustainable public procurement. He advocated for prioritizing local suppliers to reduce costs and called on the World Bank to adapt its procurement processes to countries' specific needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Robotic Dogs Take Center Stage at Aero India 2025

Robotic Dogs Take Center Stage at Aero India 2025

 India
2
Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

 Japan
3
Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

 Global
4
Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025