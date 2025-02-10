Left Menu

Revamping Defence: Rajnath Singh on India's Self-Reliance Mission

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh highlights the rapid evolution in warfare and urges synergy between OEMs and the government to boost India's self-reliance in defence production. He emphasized the importance of embracing new technologies and building a robust defence ecosystem in the face of emerging global security challenges.

Rajnath Singh Image Credit: Twitter(@DefenceMinIndia)
  • India

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh underscored the changing nature of warfare and stressed the need for constant innovation in defence solutions during his address at the CEOs Roundtable at Aero India. Singh emphasized India's push towards self-reliance in defence manufacturing, citing policies that facilitate growth in this sector.

Highlighting the transformative technological shifts, such as Artificial Intelligence and Quantum technology, Singh articulated the changing dynamics in military operations, including an increased reliance on software over hardware. He noted the significance of integrating space-based systems into strategic plans and the emergence of drone warfare.

The Defence Minister also discussed India's strategic policy frameworks designed to spur domestic defence production. He pointed out the considerable growth in defence exports over the past decade, reflecting the country's rising capabilities as a defence manufacturing hub, supported by a robust startup ecosystem and skilled workforce.

