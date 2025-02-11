Left Menu

China's Vision for a Shared AI Future

Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing declared China's commitment to international AI cooperation at a Paris summit, aligning with President Xi Jinping's vision of "a community with a shared future for mankind," emphasizing the importance of global security and shared achievements in AI development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 11-02-2025 19:54 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 19:54 IST
China's Vision for a Shared AI Future
  • Country:
  • China

In a pivotal address at an AI summit in Paris, Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing expressed China's readiness to collaborate with other nations in the realm of artificial intelligence. He emphasized the importance of global security and the sharing of AI achievements as integral parts of this cooperative effort.

Zhang's statement, as reported by state media Xinhua News Agency, aligns closely with an important pillar of Chinese foreign policy championed by President Xi Jinping: the concept of "a community with a shared future for mankind." This idea underpins China's growing diplomatic initiatives aimed at strengthening international ties.

The summit reflected China's strategy to deepen relations with partner countries, advocating for a shared global mission through advancements in AI, highlighting the technological sector's role in fostering international collaboration and innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Shock

Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Sho...

 Global
2
Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

 Global
3
Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-Dollar Figures

Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-D...

 Global
4
Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India in the global AI race: Misunderstood or Undervalued?

The Impact of Natural Disasters on Fiscal Stability and Policy Adaptation

Who Owns What? The Gender Divide in Real Estate and Property Tax Compliance

Building Trust in Geothermal Projects: The Role of FPIC in Stakeholder Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025