In a pivotal address at an AI summit in Paris, Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing expressed China's readiness to collaborate with other nations in the realm of artificial intelligence. He emphasized the importance of global security and the sharing of AI achievements as integral parts of this cooperative effort.

Zhang's statement, as reported by state media Xinhua News Agency, aligns closely with an important pillar of Chinese foreign policy championed by President Xi Jinping: the concept of "a community with a shared future for mankind." This idea underpins China's growing diplomatic initiatives aimed at strengthening international ties.

The summit reflected China's strategy to deepen relations with partner countries, advocating for a shared global mission through advancements in AI, highlighting the technological sector's role in fostering international collaboration and innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)