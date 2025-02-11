Left Menu

Global AI: Paving the Path to a Transparent and Inclusive Future

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for global cooperation in establishing an open-source AI framework at the AI Action Summit, highlighting the need for transparency and inclusiveness. Co-chaired with French President Emmanuel Macron, the summit emphasized citizen-centric technology, unbiased data, and preparations for an AI-driven future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 11-02-2025 20:21 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 20:21 IST
  • Country:
  • France

In an earnest appeal at the AI Action Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi advocated for collaborative efforts to establish a transparent and trustworthy global framework for artificial intelligence (AI). Emphasizing the importance of an open-source approach, Modi co-chaired the event alongside French President Emmanuel Macron.

The Prime Minister highlighted AI's transformative impact on various facets of society, including governance, economy, and security. Stressing the need for an inclusive and unbiased AI ecosystem, Modi proposed India as the host for the next AI Action Summit, building on the foundation laid by France.

Modi underscored the necessity of fostering people-centric innovations while addressing concerns like cyber security and misinformation. He affirmed that AI can drive progress in sectors like health, education, and agriculture, urging global stakeholders to unite resources and expertise for a shared vision of sustainable development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

