Transformative Tech Ties: Unveiling the US-India TRUST Initiative

In a groundbreaking meeting at the White House, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump unveiled transformative initiatives to bolster US-India tech relationships. Highlighting innovation and next-gen technologies, the leaders revealed a roadmap for artificial intelligence and announced the US-India TRUST initiative to strengthen tech ties.

The partnership focuses on collaboration in critical sectors such as semiconductors, data centers, and quantum technologies. The TRUST initiative seeks to catalyze cooperation across government, academia, and private sectors to foster innovation in defense, biotechnology, and space, while ensuring secure and verified tech usage.

The announcement also emphasized the launch of INDUS Innovation, an initiative to drive investment and maintain leadership in emerging technologies. The leaders reaffirmed commitments to resilient supply chains, particularly in semiconductors and advanced materials, and highlighted 2025 as a pivotal year for space cooperation between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)