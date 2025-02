China Invites Spanish Firms to Unlock Market Opportunities

China has extended an invitation to more Spanish enterprises, encouraging them to delve into its vast market and partake in the nation's economic transformation.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi highlighted potential collaboration in digital economy and artificial intelligence during a conversation with Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares.

This discussion, on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, also included calls for joint efforts in upholding multilateralism and promoting the democratization of international relations.

