Adani Group Advances in Race to Revolutionize India's Satellite Launch Market

In a significant development for India's space sector, the Adani Group has emerged as a finalist in the bid to take over the production of the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV). This vehicle, initially developed by the Indian Space Research Organisation, has attracted attention due to its capability to deploy satellites up to 500 kg into low-Earth orbit.

The potential privatisation of SSLV, combined with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's policy push, marks a turning point in India's commercial space aspirations. Three consortiums, including one affiliated with Adani Group, have been shortlisted for this high-stakes bid to transfer production into private hands. This initiative aligns with the government's strategy to enhance India's foothold in the rapidly expanding global satellite launch market.

With the global market for satellite launches projected to grow exponentially, the successful privatisation of the SSLV represents a transformative opportunity for India. Not only could this entrench India as a major player in the space industry, but it also has the potential to position them as a preferred launch partner for South Asian countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)