ISRO Chairman Highlights Triumphs and Challenges at NID Convocation

Dr. V Narayanan, ISRO's chairman, emphasized the importance of resilience and innovation during setbacks in a message at NID's 45th convocation. ISRO's successes often overshadow its failures, which are viewed as learning opportunities. The event celebrated NID graduates and highlighted future space exploration goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gandhinagar | Updated: 22-01-2026 20:52 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 20:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Dr. V Narayanan, Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), addressed the 45th convocation of the National Institute of Design (NID) in Ahmedabad, underscoring the importance of resilience amid scientific challenges. He asserted that the organization frequently succeeds, viewing occasional setbacks as opportunities for growth.

Narayanan highlighted the recent failure of ISRO's PSLV-C62 mission but emphasized the critical learning gleaned from such incidents. He encouraged graduates to pursue creativity and innovation over merely resource-driven achievements in their professional endeavors, reinforcing the theme "Imagination to Impact."

As ISRO strives towards milestones like the Gaganyaan mission and constructing India's own space station, Narayanan also reflected on the nation's progress in technology since independence. With upcoming collaborative projects in human spaceflight ergonomics, the convocation concluded with optimism for India's space exploration prospects.

