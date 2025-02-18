Left Menu

China Strengthens Private Sector Amid Economic Challenges

China is implementing policies to support its private economy amidst economic pressures. President Xi Jinping's recent meeting with tech leaders highlighted the potential of the private sector. Zheng Bei of the NDRC emphasized removing market barriers and easing financing challenges for private firms to foster growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-02-2025 09:02 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 09:02 IST
China Strengthens Private Sector Amid Economic Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China is poised to bolster its private economy through supportive policies, addressing the challenges faced by private businesses, an official from the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) announced via state broadcaster CCTV.

In a strategic move, President Xi Jinping met with leading figures from China's technology sector, urging them to harness their potential and reinforcing confidence in China's economic model. Xi emphasized the extensive opportunities for wealth creation provided by the private sector, highlighting the country's governance and market scale as pivotal advantages for industrial growth.

The NDRC's Zheng Bei pointed out that the private sector, a significant contributor to China's economy, will benefit from revised market access policies. Measures are underway to ensure equitable access to infrastructure and address pressing issues such as accessible financing, amid mounting pressures from US tariffs and domestic economic weaknesses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tremors felt in Delhi.

Tremors felt in Delhi.

 India
2
Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

 Global
4
Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How reinforcement learning and generative AI drive the next wave of data-centric AI innovation

Medical training enters digital age: The impact of VR and AR on hemodialysis education

Trust, consensus, and debate: How scientists choose their crisis communication channels

Transforming coral reef coral reef monitoring and conservation with AI and GIS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025