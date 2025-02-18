Chinese Tech Stocks Surge Amid Optimism of Regulatory Shift

In a significant boost for Chinese tech stocks, President Xi Jinping's recent meeting with technology entrepreneurs has sparked optimism about a potential regulatory shift. This optimism drove the Hang Seng Tech Index to climb by 2.5%, marking a fresh three-year high and achieving over 30% gains for the month.

Notably, Alibaba surged 3.3%, reaching near a three-year high, following state media's coverage of Xi shaking hands with Alibaba's founder, Jack Ma. Additionally, Tencent and Xiaomi saw substantial gains, with Xiaomi rallying over 7% to a record high.

Industry experts view this symposium as a signal of a more favorable approach towards private enterprises. Wall Street banks like Goldman Sachs are increasingly bullish on Chinese stocks, citing Beijing's pro-business stance and AI advancements as growth drivers. Nevertheless, onshore markets faced profit-taking setbacks by session's end, highlighting ongoing volatility.

