Chinese Tech Stocks Surge Amid Optimism of Regulatory Shift

Chinese tech stocks rallied as optimism grew following President Xi Jinping's meeting with tech entrepreneurs, suggesting a possible end to regulatory crackdowns. The Hang Seng Tech Index rose significantly, with significant gains by companies like Alibaba, Tencent, and Xiaomi. Analysts view the meeting as a potential turning point for the sector.

Updated: 18-02-2025 15:12 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 14:27 IST
In a significant boost for Chinese tech stocks, President Xi Jinping's recent meeting with technology entrepreneurs has sparked optimism about a potential regulatory shift. This optimism drove the Hang Seng Tech Index to climb by 2.5%, marking a fresh three-year high and achieving over 30% gains for the month.

Notably, Alibaba surged 3.3%, reaching near a three-year high, following state media's coverage of Xi shaking hands with Alibaba's founder, Jack Ma. Additionally, Tencent and Xiaomi saw substantial gains, with Xiaomi rallying over 7% to a record high.

Industry experts view this symposium as a signal of a more favorable approach towards private enterprises. Wall Street banks like Goldman Sachs are increasingly bullish on Chinese stocks, citing Beijing's pro-business stance and AI advancements as growth drivers. Nevertheless, onshore markets faced profit-taking setbacks by session's end, highlighting ongoing volatility.

