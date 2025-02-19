Sonoco Unveils Hyderabad Performance Hub: A Leap in Digital Transformation

Sonoco Products Company, recognized globally for its sustainable packaging solutions, has launched its new Performance Hub in Hyderabad, India. This strategic multi-million-dollar facility signifies Sonoco's commitment to innovation and digital transformation.

The facility's establishment in Hyderabad, with an investment of up to $10 million initially, strategically aligns with leveraging the city's tech ecosystem to drive packaging innovations globally.

Equipped with modern training environments and advanced IT infrastructure, the hub emphasizes data analytics and emerging technologies to revolutionize packaging. It aims to foster talent development, supporting Sonoco's vision of empowering people to innovate within their business frameworks.

(With inputs from agencies.)