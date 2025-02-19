Left Menu

Boult and Mustang Collaboration Drives Robust Growth in the Wearable Market

Boult, a smart wearable firm, anticipates a 33 per cent growth in net revenue for this financial year, reaching Rs 800 crore. The company has partnered with Ford Mustang to launch new TWS earwears. Despite an industry decline, Boult recorded impressive growth, especially in the earwear sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2025 19:57 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 19:57 IST
Boult and Mustang Collaboration Drives Robust Growth in the Wearable Market
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Boult, a leading innovator in the smart wearable industry, forecasts a strong 33 per cent increase in net revenue, amounting to Rs 800 crore this year, according to CEO Varun Gupta.

Speaking during the launch of new TWS earwears, which were developed in partnership with Ford Mustang, Gupta highlighted that 25 per cent of total sales are expected to come from the smartwatch portfolio, with the remaining 75 per cent from audio devices. Despite the wearable device market's overall decline, Boult's earwear segment managed to grow, securing a 13 per cent market share in 2024, as per IDC data.

The collaboration with Mustang has notably fortified Boult's market standing, contributing to a 10 per cent increase in market share within the Rs 1500-Rs 2000 TWS segment. New models like the Mustang Q, Mustang Dyno, and Mustang Torq were launched, extending their innovative collection.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025