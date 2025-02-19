Boult and Mustang Collaboration Drives Robust Growth in the Wearable Market

Boult, a leading innovator in the smart wearable industry, forecasts a strong 33 per cent increase in net revenue, amounting to Rs 800 crore this year, according to CEO Varun Gupta.

Speaking during the launch of new TWS earwears, which were developed in partnership with Ford Mustang, Gupta highlighted that 25 per cent of total sales are expected to come from the smartwatch portfolio, with the remaining 75 per cent from audio devices. Despite the wearable device market's overall decline, Boult's earwear segment managed to grow, securing a 13 per cent market share in 2024, as per IDC data.

The collaboration with Mustang has notably fortified Boult's market standing, contributing to a 10 per cent increase in market share within the Rs 1500-Rs 2000 TWS segment. New models like the Mustang Q, Mustang Dyno, and Mustang Torq were launched, extending their innovative collection.

(With inputs from agencies.)