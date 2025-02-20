NASA Faces Leadership Shake-Up Amid Moon Mission Plans

NASA is undergoing a significant leadership transition as four senior officials crucial to the Artemis moon program are set to depart, according to sources familiar with the matter. The changes introduce further uncertainty into the agency's future exploration initiatives at a time when missions to Mars are being highlighted by figures like Elon Musk and former President Donald Trump.

Jim Free, NASA's associate administrator and prominent supporter of the Artemis program, is expected to leave the agency by Saturday, sources reveal. In tandem, three senior officials from NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama have disclosed their retirements internally. This center is a pivotal hub for the Artemis initiatives.

The vacated positions in procurement, finance, and information at the MSFC are currently filled by acting deputies, yet no successor for Jim Free has been revealed. Agency representatives have not responded to requests for comments, leaving NASA's administrative path forward less clear.

(With inputs from agencies.)