Health Industry Updates: Key Developments and Investments

In a noteworthy reshuffle, Pfizer has appointed Patrizia Cavazzoni, former head of the U.S. FDA's drug evaluation unit, as its new Chief Medical Officer. This strategic move brings an experienced leader back to the helm of Pfizer's regulatory and safety operations after her departure from the FDA earlier this year.

Meanwhile, U.S.-based Amgen revealed a significant investment in India, pledging approximately $200 million for technological advancements at its southern tech center. This substantial funding reinforces Amgen's commitment to leveraging AI and data science in pharmaceutical development.

On the regulatory front, the FDA approved Medtronic's new deep brain stimulation system for Parkinson's disease, marking a significant advancement in medical technology. Concurrently, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services delayed the final rule on 'healthy' label definitions, extending the decision timeline to April 28, amidst regulatory freezes.

