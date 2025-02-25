U.S. Nominee Warns of China's Rising Tech Dominance
Michael Kratsios, nominated for the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, underscores China as the U.S.'s chief rival in technology. He highlights China's advancements in AI, quantum technology, and nuclear fusion and stresses the importance of U.S. leadership in emerging sectors.
Michael Kratsios, President Trump's pick for leading the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, has pointedly identified China as the foremost competitor in technology and science sectors. During his written testimony for the U.S. Senate confirmation, Kratsios emphasized the significance of who leads globally in AI, quantum, and nuclear technologies.
Kratsios, who previously served as the U.S. Chief Technology Officer, reiterated that China's progress in key areas such as nuclear fusion and autonomous systems necessitates urgent action from the United States. The nominee's statements are bolstered by recent executive decisions aimed at maintaining U.S. dominance in AI and technology.
Further moves by the Trump and Biden administrations have sought to restrict Chinese influence in strategic investments and technology exports, including AI chips and automotive software. These actions are part of a broader strategy to counter China's advancement in sensitive technologies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
