Human Innovation's Role in Redefining AI's Future in India's Economy

LinkedIn's Chief Economic Opportunity Officer, Aneesh Raman, asserts that human innovation, rather than mere technological advancement, is pivotal for future economic growth. In his insights shared with PTI, he highlights the primacy of developing human capabilities, especially soft skills, amidst the rising influence of AI.

Raman argues that businesses overly focused on AI for efficiency gains miss out on the real value it offers—innovation driven by human ingenuity. He underscores the historical role of human ideas in technological advancements, comparing current times to the origins of electricity and computing.

Stressing the need to unlock human innovation at unprecedented levels, Raman highlights a shift in workplace demands towards social abilities like communication, creativity, and curiosity. As AI adopts more tasks traditionally done by intellectual labour, human capabilities become the new hard skills in hiring decisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)