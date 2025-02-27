Left Menu

Perplexity's Pro Plan Revolution: Free AI for Indian Students

Perplexity plans to offer its advanced AI platform to students in India at no cost. The initiative, shared by CEO Aravind Srinivas in a session with Vijay Shekhar Sharma, aims to achieve mass sign-ups and make AI education accessible, amidst rising demand for affordable AI solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-02-2025 19:10 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 19:10 IST
Perplexity's Pro Plan Revolution: Free AI for Indian Students
  • Country:
  • India

Perplexity, a leading name in conversational artificial intelligence, is set to offer its premium AI platform to students in India completely free of charge. The initiative, announced during an online interaction with Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma, reflects Perplexity's commitment to ensuring that education is accessible to all students globally.

During the session, Perplexity's Cofounder and CEO, Aravind Srinivas, highlighted the company's goal of reaching a million student sign-ups by mid-March, despite challenges in widespread market rollout. He emphasized the importance of removing financial barriers to education, particularly in AI, noting that students represent a crucial demographic.

The pro plan, contrasted with its limited free counterpart, includes features such as image generation tools and unlimited file uploads. This move comes as other AI platforms, including DeepSeek, drive demand for cost-effective AI access. Meanwhile, Perplexity is working with Paytm to simplify payment processes and reduce subscription costs below USD 20.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

 China
2
Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

 Global
3
Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

 Global
4
Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

AI and the Future of Work in the Philippines: Preparing for a Changing Job Market

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025