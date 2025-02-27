Perplexity's Pro Plan Revolution: Free AI for Indian Students
Perplexity plans to offer its advanced AI platform to students in India at no cost. The initiative, shared by CEO Aravind Srinivas in a session with Vijay Shekhar Sharma, aims to achieve mass sign-ups and make AI education accessible, amidst rising demand for affordable AI solutions.
Perplexity, a leading name in conversational artificial intelligence, is set to offer its premium AI platform to students in India completely free of charge. The initiative, announced during an online interaction with Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma, reflects Perplexity's commitment to ensuring that education is accessible to all students globally.
During the session, Perplexity's Cofounder and CEO, Aravind Srinivas, highlighted the company's goal of reaching a million student sign-ups by mid-March, despite challenges in widespread market rollout. He emphasized the importance of removing financial barriers to education, particularly in AI, noting that students represent a crucial demographic.
The pro plan, contrasted with its limited free counterpart, includes features such as image generation tools and unlimited file uploads. This move comes as other AI platforms, including DeepSeek, drive demand for cost-effective AI access. Meanwhile, Perplexity is working with Paytm to simplify payment processes and reduce subscription costs below USD 20.
