PwC India Launches 'Emerging Tech Startup Challenge' to Boost Innovation

PwC India has introduced its 'Emerging Tech Startup Challenge', an accelerator program designed to support startups in the emerging technology sector by offering mentorship, consulting, and strategic advice to enhance innovation and market reach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2025 14:16 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 14:16 IST
  • India

PwC India recently unveiled its inaugural startup accelerator initiative, the 'Emerging Tech Startup Challenge', specifically crafted to support budding enterprises in the burgeoning tech sector. This program aims to empower startups in refining their technological solutions for greater market penetration.

Set to invigorate India's dynamic startup landscape, the accelerator will furnish participating companies with mentorship, strategic advice, and consulting expertise. The program is accessible to India-based startups targeting areas like AI, data analytics, blockchain, space tech, and Industry 4.0, among others.

In a hybrid format, 15 chosen startups will partake in a three-month course, melding online and in-person components, to ensure geography is no barrier. The initiative underscores PwC India's commitment to fostering a sustainable tech ecosystem in the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

