Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

U.S. President Donald Trump has announced the formation of a strategic reserve of cryptocurrencies, including lesser-known tokens like XRP, SOL, and ADA, surprising traders and boosting prices. This initiative is part of a broader executive order aimed at creating government-held crypto assets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2025 05:33 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 05:33 IST
On Sunday, U.S. President Donald Trump unveiled a surprising new component of his cryptocurrency strategy, announcing the creation of a strategic government reserve of digital assets. The reserve will include XRP, SOL, and ADA, lesser-known tokens that experienced a sudden price surge following Trump's announcement.

Trump further elaborated that market giants bitcoin and ether would also be part of the strategic reserve. The move is connected to Trump's previously issued executive order concerning digital assets, aiming to assemble a structured collection of cryptocurrencies for the U.S. government.

Industry enthusiasts are closely monitoring ripple effects, especially after Trump's election-induced pro-crypto regulatory optimism. As the global crypto landscape evolves, Trump's initiative marks a significant institutional acknowledgment of cryptocurrencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

