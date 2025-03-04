High Software Regret Among Indian Businesses: A Capterra Survey Insight
A Capterra study reveals 72% of Indian businesses regret software investments, exceeding global averages. Security and IT software are top-regretted purchases due to complexity, cost, and poor support. Successful buyers utilize thorough research and vendor engagement, spotlighting the need for strategic buying habits in India.
A recent study by Capterra uncovers a staggering 72% of Indian businesses feeling remorse over software investments in the past year and a half. This figure is significantly higher compared to the global average, underlining the challenges that Indian companies face in selecting suitable technology solutions.
The study highlights that IT and security software are among the most regretted purchases, with 54% of surveyed companies listing them, followed by marketing/communication tools. This study emphasizes the need for businesses to adopt a more refined software selection strategy to avoid financial pitfalls.
Capterra analyst Tessa Anaya suggests learning from successful software purchasers who conduct detailed research, consider fewer initial options, and engage with vendors through trials and reviews. The data showcases the urgency for Indian enterprises to address software purchasing processes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
