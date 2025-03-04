High Software Regret Among Indian Businesses: A Capterra Survey Insight

A recent study by Capterra uncovers a staggering 72% of Indian businesses feeling remorse over software investments in the past year and a half. This figure is significantly higher compared to the global average, underlining the challenges that Indian companies face in selecting suitable technology solutions.

The study highlights that IT and security software are among the most regretted purchases, with 54% of surveyed companies listing them, followed by marketing/communication tools. This study emphasizes the need for businesses to adopt a more refined software selection strategy to avoid financial pitfalls.

Capterra analyst Tessa Anaya suggests learning from successful software purchasers who conduct detailed research, consider fewer initial options, and engage with vendors through trials and reviews. The data showcases the urgency for Indian enterprises to address software purchasing processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)