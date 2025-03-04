Left Menu

High Software Regret Among Indian Businesses: A Capterra Survey Insight

A Capterra study reveals 72% of Indian businesses regret software investments, exceeding global averages. Security and IT software are top-regretted purchases due to complexity, cost, and poor support. Successful buyers utilize thorough research and vendor engagement, spotlighting the need for strategic buying habits in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurgaon | Updated: 04-03-2025 10:15 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 10:15 IST
High Software Regret Among Indian Businesses: A Capterra Survey Insight
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A recent study by Capterra uncovers a staggering 72% of Indian businesses feeling remorse over software investments in the past year and a half. This figure is significantly higher compared to the global average, underlining the challenges that Indian companies face in selecting suitable technology solutions.

The study highlights that IT and security software are among the most regretted purchases, with 54% of surveyed companies listing them, followed by marketing/communication tools. This study emphasizes the need for businesses to adopt a more refined software selection strategy to avoid financial pitfalls.

Capterra analyst Tessa Anaya suggests learning from successful software purchasers who conduct detailed research, consider fewer initial options, and engage with vendors through trials and reviews. The data showcases the urgency for Indian enterprises to address software purchasing processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025