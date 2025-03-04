Digital Luddism: A Modern Rebellion Against High-Tech Injustice

In an age where technology is increasingly dominated by a few powerful entities, a modern movement drawing from the resistance of the 19th-century Luddites is gaining momentum. These digital Luddites argue for a technology landscape that benefits all of humanity, not just a select group of powerful corporations.

Today's digital challenges echo past struggles against technological oppression. Digital Luddism calls for a collective pushback against the monopolistic control of tech giants like Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg, who shape politics and culture globally.

Using strategies of resistance, removal, and establishing ethical alternatives, digital Luddites aim to align technology with democratic values and ensure it serves the public's interest rather than corporate profit.

