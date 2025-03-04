Left Menu

Digital Luddism: A Modern Rebellion Against High-Tech Injustice

Digital Luddism is a modern movement echoing the original Luddites, advocating for technology that benefits everyone rather than a privileged few. This resistance addresses issues like inequality, surveillance capitalism, and monopolistic platforms, aiming to align digital infrastructure with democratic values through resistance, removal, and ethical alternatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 04-03-2025 13:03 IST
In an age where technology is increasingly dominated by a few powerful entities, a modern movement drawing from the resistance of the 19th-century Luddites is gaining momentum. These digital Luddites argue for a technology landscape that benefits all of humanity, not just a select group of powerful corporations.

Today's digital challenges echo past struggles against technological oppression. Digital Luddism calls for a collective pushback against the monopolistic control of tech giants like Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg, who shape politics and culture globally.

Using strategies of resistance, removal, and establishing ethical alternatives, digital Luddites aim to align technology with democratic values and ensure it serves the public's interest rather than corporate profit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

