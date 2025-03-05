Left Menu

Taiwan Draws Lessons from Ukrainian Resilience Amid Chinese Threats

In light of Chinese threats, Taiwan is learning from Ukraine's wartime resilience. The Taiwan government is analyzing how Ukrainian businesses maintained operations during conflict, hoping to incorporate similar strategies. This includes integrating supermarkets into supply chains and using taxis for emergencies, while enhancing cyber defenses against potential attacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2025 10:40 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 10:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Taiwan is learning valuable lessons from Ukrainian companies that remained operational during Russia's invasion, according to a senior official. This effort is part of an accelerated contingency plan to address Chinese military threats.

The official emphasized Ukraine's strategic use of businesses such as Uber and Microsoft to support government resilience, drawing inspiration for Taiwan's own preparedness measures. Taiwan is exploring innovative methods like incorporating supermarkets into supply chains and employing taxi services for medical emergencies.

A dedicated workshop saw global participation, highlighting the importance of cyber security and infrastructure stability. American Chamber of Commerce in Ukraine's Andy Hunder underscored the need for backup online systems to negate cyber threats, as Taiwan strengthens its defense and civil preparedness strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

