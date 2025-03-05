Taiwan Draws Lessons from Ukrainian Resilience Amid Chinese Threats

Taiwan is learning valuable lessons from Ukrainian companies that remained operational during Russia's invasion, according to a senior official. This effort is part of an accelerated contingency plan to address Chinese military threats.

The official emphasized Ukraine's strategic use of businesses such as Uber and Microsoft to support government resilience, drawing inspiration for Taiwan's own preparedness measures. Taiwan is exploring innovative methods like incorporating supermarkets into supply chains and employing taxi services for medical emergencies.

A dedicated workshop saw global participation, highlighting the importance of cyber security and infrastructure stability. American Chamber of Commerce in Ukraine's Andy Hunder underscored the need for backup online systems to negate cyber threats, as Taiwan strengthens its defense and civil preparedness strategy.

