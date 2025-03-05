China's Strategic Roadmap: Boosting AI, Aviation, Autos, Platforms, and Data for Global Edge

During its annual parliamentary session, China unveiled its strategic plans for 2025, emphasizing technological innovation and economic growth. Spearheading this initiative is a push for advanced artificial intelligence, seen as integral to boosting the manufacturing sector.

The aviation industry is set to witness significant expansion, with China enhancing production capabilities for its C919 passenger jet and striving to widen the global reach of the C909 regional jet. Meanwhile, to stimulate car demand, the nation will invest heavily in subsidies, particularly focusing on new energy vehicles.

Further reforms target the platform economy, where regulations are poised to balance competition and protect merchants. Simultaneously, advancements in the utilization of data systems are expected. The agenda also covers healthcare improvements and a strategic reduction in steel output to curb emissions and respond to global trade tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)